2023 NFL Schedule release: Notable QB matchups this season

With the NFL having officially unveiled their 2023 season schedule on Thursday, May 11, it allows fans to dissect and analyze every matchup for the best primetime games to watch, the best rivalry matchups, and of course the best quarterback battles.

With a handful of star signal-callers rapidly rising as the faces of the league, it’s no surprise that a shootout between two talented passers draws considerable ratings for the league.

Below we’ll take a look at some of the notable quarterback matchups that we will see this season in the NFL.

With Aaron Rodgers finally traded to the Jets, it sets up an annual two-game series against Josh Allen for the foreseeable future (2023 at least). In Rodgers, you’re alluding to arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks the league has seen, while the Bills have won the AFC East for the last three years led by their young star quarterback in Allen.

Both these teams have a plethora of talent in the receiving room as well, which should set up a high-octane offensive battle this season.

Week 16: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

For all the water cooler talk that includes Allen and Justin Herbert in the conversation for best young quarterbacks, it’s somewhat of a shocker to realize that these two have yet to face each other in either the regular season or the postseason. Both signal-callers and their respective teams come into this season with heightened expectations of not only winning a playoff game but punching their ticket to a Super Bowl.

Despite these two teams making the playoffs last season, neither of their two regular-season matchups featured Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts going head-to-head. Injuries knocked both of them out of their respective matchups, with the series split one game apiece.

All we’re asking for is a healthy matchup between NFC East rivals that boast some of the best talent not only on offense but on the defensive side of the ball as well.