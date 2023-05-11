NFL Schedule release: Which playoff rematches take place during the 2023 season?

In a sign that the upcoming season is drawing near, the NFL officially unveiled the full 2023 season schedule on Thursday, May 11. While fans already knew the respective opponents ahead of time, the primetime reveal shed some light on when some of the most notable games will air on national television, including a handful of playoff rematches.

There will be 14 total playoff rematches in the 2023 season, which includes a rematch of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. With a handful of these playoff rematches coming by way of a one-game matchup, there are also a number of division rivals that will reignite their playoff matchups for two games this season.

After boasting the league’s best record for much of the regular season, fans will recall the Eagles fending off the 49ers and the Brock Purdy-magic in last year’s NFC Championship game, with the 2022 Mr. Irrevelant severely hindered by an elbow injury that he suffered early on.

Over in the AFC, fans were treated to a thrilling rematch in the AFC Championship game, with Patrick Mahomes besting Joe Burrow in the next chapter of a growing rivalry between two of the league’s best young quarterbacks.

Here’s the list of all of the playoff rematches on the 2023 NFL schedule.

AFC rematches: 2022 NFL playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens in Week(s) 2,11

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills in Week(s) 4, 18

NFC rematches: 2022 NFL playoffs

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers in Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants in Week(s) 16, 18

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in Week(s) 12, 14