Full 2023 NFL holiday game schedule released

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to release on Thursday, May 11 and we’re already getting a lot of info on the Holiday games. We all know the Thanksgiving schedule since that’s been in existence for a while now. Generally, the NFL doesn’t always land on Christmas and New Year’s. We’re also getting a Black Friday game in 2023. This season, we’ll get games on all three holidays. Here we’ll go over the holiday schedule for the 2023 NFL season.
2023 NFL holiday schedule
Thanksgiving games
Packers at Lions
Commanders vs. Cowboys
Seahawks vs. 49ers
Black Friday game
Dolphins at Jets, 3 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
Christmas Day games
Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Giants at Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Ravens at 49ers
New Year’s Eve games
Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS