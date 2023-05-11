Full 2023 NFL holiday game schedule released

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to release on Thursday, May 11 and we’re already getting a lot of info on the Holiday games. We all know the Thanksgiving schedule since that’s been in existence for a while now. Generally, the NFL doesn’t always land on Christmas and New Year’s. We’re also getting a Black Friday game in 2023. This season, we’ll get games on all three holidays. Here we’ll go over the holiday schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 NFL holiday schedule

Thanksgiving games

Packers at Lions

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Black Friday game

Dolphins at Jets, 3 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Christmas Day games

Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Giants at Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Ravens at 49ers

New Year’s Eve games

Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS