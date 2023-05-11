Best rivalry games on the schedule for the 2023 NFL season

The NFL has released the complete schedule, and there are some potential barn burners all season long. There are going to be numerous fun matchups this season, and everybody will have their own favorite rivalry matchups.

Here are some of our favorite rivalry games this season now that the 2023 regular season has dropped.

Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills (London)

The Jaguars want to be considered a serious contender, but to get there they need to win games like this. It’s a neutral site game, but it’s the second straight week they’ll play in London. They’ll be spending two weeks on the road, but they’ll have the benefit of being more accustomed to London time for this game. This is a big opportunity for them.

Weeks 9, 14: Cowboys vs. Eagles

The Eagles held off the Cowboys late in the season to win the division, but looking for things to tighten up even further this year. They split the series last season, with both teams winning at home. Philadelphia has put together arguably the best roster in the NFL, but these two games likely will decide the division title.

Weeks 12, 15: Jets vs. Dolphins

The Bills are the team to beat in the AFC East, but these two will be doing battle along with the Patriots to push Buffalo. Aaron Rodgers is now in the division, but the Jets might still be the third-best team in the division, if even that. Miami will have Tua Tagovailoa back, although his head injuries remain concerning. If all are healthy, the team that can claim this series will have the best shot at pushing the Bills for the division title.

Weeks 2, 11: Ravens vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh will give everyone some trouble and Cleveland will have Deshaun Watson potentially playing in a more comfortable position, but these two are the teams to watch atop the division. The Ravens have settled their QB position for the foreseeable future by extending Lamar Jackson. The Bengals came a field goal away from a second straight Super Bowl appearance. This is going to be a fun series.

Week 13: 49ers vs. Eagles

The NFC title game was a dude after 49ers QB Brock Purdy hurt his elbow, but this tracks to be the biggest NFC rivalry this season. Both teams have more significant historical rivals on their schedule, but this could be a preview of another NFC playoff game. The 49ers quarterback situation is unclear for now, but should be cleared up by the time this game kicks off.

Week 17: Bengals vs. Chiefs

This is arguably the best rivalry in the AFC at the moment. While Bills and Chiefs seems to get a higher profile, this matchup has decided the AFC Champion the past two seasons. And considering both games came down to the wire, it might be the best rivalry in the entire NFL.