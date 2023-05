Each team’s schedule for the 2023 NFL season

The NFL loves a spectacle and they’ve got one with the 2023 NFL Schedule release. We’ll see the whole schedule released during their 8 pm show on NFL Network, but there have already been quite a few games leaked by reporters. We’re adding those games into each team’s schedule below, but as usual, don’t go buying plane tickets until the NFL confirms everything tonight!

We’ll add each NFL team’s schedule here as they drop via leaks or are confirmed on the NFL schedule release show.

AFC East

Bills 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 @ Jets (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 2 Sep. 17 vs Raiders 1:00 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Commanders 1:00 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 vs. Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 6 Oct. 15 vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 22 @ Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 vs. Buccaneers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 9 Nov. 5 @ Bengals 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 13 vs. Broncos (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Nov. 19 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 10 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 23 @ Chargers 8:00 p.m. Peacock 17 Dec. 31 vs. Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Dolphins TBD TBD

Dolphins 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sep. 24 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Bills 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Eagles (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 29 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Chiefs 9:30 a.m. NFLN 10 Nov. 12 BYE 11 Nov. 19 Vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 24 @ Jets 3 p.m. PRIME 13 Dec. 3 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 11 vs. Titans (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 15 Dec. 17 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Bills TBD TBD

Patriots 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sep. 24 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 vs. Saints 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 vs. Colts (Germany) 9:30 a.m. NFL 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 @ Giants 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 @ Steelers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 15 Dec. 18 vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 16 Dec. 24 @ Broncos (SNF) 8:15 p.m. NFL 17 Jan. 31 @ Bills 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Jets TBD TBD

AFC North

Ravens 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 vs. Bills (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 Sep. 17 @ Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Chiefs (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 8 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 @ Giants 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 6 vs. Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 10 Nov. 12 @ Raiders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 19 @ Bills 4:25 p.m CBS 12 Nov. 24 vs. Dolphins 3 p.m. Amazon 13 Dec. 3 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 @ Browns (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Patriots TBD

Bengals 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 25 vs. Rams (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 @ Titans 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 12 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 @ Ravens (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 12 Nov. 26 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 4 @ Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 Dec. 10 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Vikings TBD TBD 16 Dec. 23 @ Steelers 4:30 p.m. NBC 17 Dec. 31 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Browns TBD TBD

Browns 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 18 @ Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ABC 3 Sep. 24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Ravens 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Broncos 4:05 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Bears TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 vs. Jets (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Bengals TBD TBD

Steelers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 18 vs. Browns (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ABC 3 Sep. 24 @ Raiders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 4 Oct. 1 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 BYE 7 Oct. 22 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 29 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 vs. Titans (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 10 Nov. 12 vs. Packers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 vs. Patriots (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 15 Dec. 17 @ Colts TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Bengals 4:30 p.m. NBC 17 Jan. 31 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Ravens TBD TBD

AFC South

Texans 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 @ Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 @ Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 31 vs. Titans 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Colts TBD TBD

Colts 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Texans 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Patriots (Germany) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Steelers TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Texans TBD TBD

Jaguars 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Colts 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Texans 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 vs. Falcons 9:30 a.m. ESPN+ 5 Oct. 8 @ Bills 9:30 a.m. NFLN 6 Oct. 15 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Saints (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 8 Oct. 29 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 12 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 4 vs. Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 Dec. 10 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Ravens 8:20 p.m. ESPN 16 Dec. 24 @ Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 31 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Titans TBD TBD

Titans 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Saints 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 vs. Ravens (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 @ Steelers (TNF) 8:20 p.m. Amazon 10 Nov. 12 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Dolphins (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 15 Dec. 17 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 @ Texans 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Jaguars TBD TBD

AFC West

Broncos 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Bears 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 @ Chiefs (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 7 Oct. 22 vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 13 @ Bills (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Nov. 19 vs. Vikings (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 26 vs. Browns 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Texans 4:05 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Lions TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Patriots 8:15 PM NFL Network 17 Dec. 31 vs. Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Raiders TBD TBD

Chiefs 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 7 vs. Lions 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sep. 17 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Bears 4:25 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 vs. Jets (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 8 @ Vikings 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 vs. Broncos (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 7 Oct. 22 vs. Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Dolphins (Germany) 9:30 a.m. NFL 10 Nov. 12 BYE 11 Nov. 20 vs. Eagles (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 12 Nov. 26 @ Raiders 4:15 CBS 13 Dec. 3 @ Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 10 vs. Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 18 @ Patriots (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 16 Dec. 25 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS/NICK 17 Dec. 31 @ Bengals 4:25 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Chargers TBD TBD

Raiders 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. 2 Sep. 17 @ Bills 1 p.m. 3 Sep. 24 vs. Steelers 8:20 p.m NBC 4 Oct. 1 @ Chargers 4:05 p.m. 5 Oct. 9 vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 Oct. 15 vs. Patriots 4:05 p.m 7 Oct. 22 @ Bears 1 p.m. 8 Oct. 29 @ Lions 8:15 p.m. 9 Nov. 5 vs. Giants 1 p.m. 10 Nov. 12 vs. Jets 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 19 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. 12 Nov. 26 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 10 vs. Vikings 4:05 p.m. 15 Dec. 17 vs. Chargers 8:15 p.m. Amazon 16 Dec. 25 @ Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS/NICK 17 Jan. 31 @ Colts 1 p.m. 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Broncos TBD

Chargers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Dolphins 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 vs. Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 7 Oct. 22 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Bears (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 Nov. 5 @ Jets (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 10 Nov. 12 vs. Lions 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Packers 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 26 vs. Ravens (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Dec. 3 @ Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Raiders (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video 16 Dec. 24 vs. Bills 8 p.m. Peacock 17 Jan. 31 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Chiefs TBD TBD

NFC East

Cowboys 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sep. 17 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 vs. Patriots 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 16 @ Chargers (MNF) 8:20 p.m. ESPN 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 @ Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 vs. Commanders 4:30 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 vs. Seahawks (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 14 Dec. 10 vs. Eagles 8:20 p.m NBC 15 Dec. 17 @ Bills 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 24 @ Dolphins 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 30 vs. Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Commanders TBD TBD

Giants 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sep. 17 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 21 @ 49ers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 4 Oct. 2 vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ESPN 5 Oct. 8 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Bills (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 22 @ Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 @ Raiders 4:25 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 @ Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 26 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 11 vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ABC 15 Dec. 17 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 25 @ Eagles 4:30 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 7 vs. Eagles TBD

Eagles 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 14 vs. Vikings (TNF) 8:20 p.m. Amazon 3 Sep. 25 @ Buccaneers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Jets 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 vs. Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 29 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 BYE 11 Nov. 19 @ Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 12 Nov. 26 vs. Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 @ Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Dec. 17 @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 25 vs. Giants 4:30 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Giants TBD TBD

Commanders 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 5 vs. Bears (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 6 Oct. 15 @ Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Giants 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Patriots 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 BYE 15 Dec. 17 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Cowboys TBD TBD

NFC North

Bears 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5 @ Commanders (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 6 Oct. 15 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 29 @ Chargers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 Nov. 5 @ Saints 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 vs. Panthers (TNF) 8:20 p.m. Amazon 11 Nov. 19 @ Lions 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 27 @ Vikings (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 10 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 @ Browns TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Packers TBD TBD

Lions 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 7 @ Chiefs (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sep. 17 vs. Seahawks 1:00 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 vs. Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX 4 Sep. 28 @ Packers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 5 Oct. 8 vs. Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 @ Ravens 1:00 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 29 vs. Raiders (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 12 @ Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 vs. Packers 12:30 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 @ Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 vs. Broncos TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 @ Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Vikings TBD TBD

Packers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sep. 28 vs. Lions 8:15 p.m. Amazon 5 Oct. 9 @ Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 Oct. 15 BYE 7 Oct. 22 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Lions 12:30 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 vs. Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 11 @ Giants 7:15 p.m. ABC 15 Dec. 17 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 24 @ Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 @ Vikings 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 TBD vs. Bears TBD TBD

Vikings 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Eagles (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 3 Sep. 24 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 @ Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Bears 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 23 vs. 49ers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 8 Oct. 29 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 @ Broncos (SNF) 8:15 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 26 vs. Bears (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 10 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 @ Bengals TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 vs. Packers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Lions TBD TBD

NFC South

Falcons 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 vs. Packers 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 @ Lions 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 @ Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. ESPN+ 5 Oct. 8 vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Jets 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Panthers TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 31 @ Bears 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Saints TBD TBD

Panthers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 18 vs. Saints (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sep. 24 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ Lions 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Texans 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 @ Bears (TNF) 8:20 p.m Prime 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 26 @ Titans 1 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 vs. Falcons TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Buccaneers TBD TBD

Saints 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Panthers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sep. 24 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 @ Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Texans 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 vs. Jaguars (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 8 Oct. 29 @ Colts 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Bears 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 @ Rams (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 17 Jan. 31 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Falcons TBD TBD

Buccaneers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Vikings 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Bears 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 25 @ Eagles (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 @ Bills (TNF) 8:20 p.m. PRIME 9 Nov. 5 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 26 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 24 vs. Jaguars 4:05 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Panthers TBD TBD

NFC West

Cardinals 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 vs. Giants 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Bengals 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Falcons 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 BYE 15 Dec. 17 vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Seahawks TBD TBD

Rams 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 25 @ Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 @ Colts 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 vs. Eagles 4:05 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 vs. Steelers 4:05 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Cowboys 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 @ Packers 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 BYE 11 Nov. 19 vs. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 vs. Browns 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 @ Ravens 1 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 17 vs. Commanders 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 vs. Saints 8:15 p.m. Amazon 17 Jan. 31 @ Giants 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ 49ers TBD TBD

49ers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Steelers 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 21 vs. Giants (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 4 Oct. 1 vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 15 @ Browns 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 23 @ Vikings (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 8 Oct. 29 vs. Bengals 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 12 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 vs. Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Seahawks (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Dec. 3 @ Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 vs. Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 25 @ Ravens (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ABC 17 Dec. 31 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Rams TBD TBD