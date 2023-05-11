2023 NFL Schedule: Which team has the most primetime games this season?

The 2023 NFL schedule release has arrived.

One of the first things football fans set their sights on when the full schedule drops is how many primetime games their favorite team will play in. The most popular teams in the league — your Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs – always seem to secure the full allotted amount of the highly coveted time slots, but they aren’t the only teams that are maxing out at six (!) primetime games.

There are four teams with at least six primetime games in 2023 while there are four with none.

The amount of prime time games for every NFL team...



How many does your favorite team have? pic.twitter.com/GCKQ1MLfeJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 12, 2023

Here are the four NFL teams with the most primetime games.

Most Primetime Games in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs: Week 1 vs. Lions; Week 4 at Jets; Week 6 vs Broncos; Week 11 vs Eagles; Week 13 at Packers; Week 15 at Patriots

Buffalo Bills: Week 1 vs. Jets; Week 6 vs. Giants; Week 8 vs. Buccaneers; Week 9 at Bengals; Week 10 vs. Broncos; Week 16 at Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers: Week 6 vs. Cowboys; Week 8 vs. Bears; Week 9 at Jets; Week 12 vs. Ravens; Week 15 at Raiders; Week 16 vs. Bills

Dallas Cowboys: Week 1 vs. Giants; Week 5 at 49ers; Week 6 at Chargers; Week 13 vs. Seahawks; Week 14 vs. Eagles; Week 17 vs. Lions