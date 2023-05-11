Full list of Week 1 games in the 2023 NFL season

While we’re still four months out from the start of the first snap of 2023, the hype around the upcoming NFL season has already begun to build with the reveal of this year’s schedule. Begin tearing the pages off of your countdown calendars now, because we have 119 days until the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead to kick off the 2023 NFL season.

The two teams will face off on Thursday, September 7. The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and the New York Jets and their new quarterback will wrap up the Week 1 excitement as they take on the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday, September 11.

Here is the full schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

2023 NFL season: Week 1 schedule

Thursday, September 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, September 10

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (SNF)

Monday, September 11

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets