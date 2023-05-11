Full list of Thursday Night Football games in the 2023 NFL season

The NFL released the full 2023 regular season schedule, and that means we also get the complete Thursday Night Football schedule. The slate will appear on Amazon Prime and begins starting in Week 2. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth, while Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporter.

The first game of the season airs on Thursday, but that is not considered a TNF game for broadcast purposes. Additionally, the Thanksgiving Thursday night game will be an NBC game, so it is not part of the 2023 TNF schedule.

The schedule opens in Week 2 with Minnesota Vikings facing Philadelphia Eagles and closes in Week 17 with New York Jets facing Cleveland Browns. The most interesting game on the slate is in Week 13 when the New York Jets hosts the Miami Dolphins. It’ll be the first ever NFL game played on Black Friday and an old-school AFC East rivalry reignited. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets host the speedy Dolphins in a game that could hold playoff implications late-season. Prime Video will also allow free access for everyone to tune in.

Here’s the full Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

Week 2: Vikings at Eagles

Week 3: Giants at 49ers

Week 4: Lions at Packers

Week 5: Bears at Commanders

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs

Week 7: Jaguars at Saints

Week 8: Buccaneers at Bills

Week 9: Titans at Steelers

Week 10: Panthers at Bears

Week 11: Bengals at Ravens

Week 12: Thanksgiving schedule — no TNF

Week 13: Dolphins at Jets

Week 14: Patriots at Steelers

Week 15: Chargers at Raiders

Week 16: Saints at Rams

Week 17: Jets at Browns