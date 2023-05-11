Full list of Sunday Night Football games in the 2023 NFL season

The NFL has released the full 2023 regular season schedule, and we’ve got the primetime slate figured out. NBC broadcasts the games with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sideline.

The season opens with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. While the game is on Thursday, it’s technically a Sunday Night Football broadcast. It’s followed on Week 1 Sunday by the Panthers facing the Falcons.

The SNF broadcast is a bit funky due to the nature of the days. Thanksgiving week is similar to Week 1 in that we get a normal Sunday game, but then the Thanksgiving night game on Thursday is also an SNF broadcast. We also don’t know the last SNF game of the year because the NFL will flex in a game based on what the playoff picture looks like at that point.

In the meantime, the best game on the SNF schedule is in Week 4 when the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosts the Jets. A battle of top-5 QBs takes place as two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers collide in an early AFC battle. Rodgers and the Jets of course made headlines this off-season going all in to revamp their offense. Now we get to see it on full display against Mahomes and company.

Here’s the full Sunday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

Week 1: Cowboys at Giants

Week 2: Dolphins at Patriots

Week 3: Steelers at Raiders

Week 4: Chiefs at Jets

Week 5: Cowboys at 49ers

Week 6: Giants at Bills

Week 7: Dolphins at Eagles

Week 8: Bears at Chargers

Week 9: Bills at Bengals

Week 10: Jets at Raiders

Week 11: Vikings at Broncos

Week 12: Ravens at Chargers

Week 13: Chiefs at Packers

Week 14: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 15: Ravens at Jaguars

Week 16: Bengals at Steelers

Week 17: Packers at Vikings