When will the Chiefs play the Eagles in 2023?

The NFL released its full 2023 schedule on Thursday and there are plenty of marquee matchups to look forward to this fall. Near the top of that list is a rematch of Super Bowl 57 from this past February as the Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will take place on Monday, November 20th at 8:15 ET on Monday Night Football to finish off Week 11 of the regular season and will air on ESPN, per Jeff McLane.

This will mark just the ninth time in NFL history that the participants of a Super Bowl will meet during the regular season the following year. That last time this happened was in 2017, where the New England Patriots hosted the Atlanta Falcons just eight months after coming back from down 28-3 in Super Bowl 51.

This Super Bowl rematch was made possible by the NFL scheduling rotation pitting AFC West teams against their standings counterpart in the NFC East from last season. So considering that both the Chiefs and the Eagles won their respective divisions last year, they were assigned to face each other.

This figures to be one of the more anticipated games of the entire regular season as both squads are currently the odds favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to reach Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas next February. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have a strong shot at repeating even in what figures to be a tough AFC race. Meanwhile, the Eagles added even more defensive playmakers through the NFL Draft and made a commitment to Jalen Hurts by (briefly) making him the highest paid quarterback in the league.