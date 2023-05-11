When will Raiders WR Davante Adams face the Packers in 2023 NFL season?

The 2023 NFL schedule release is taking place on Thursday night but we’re already getting plenty of leaks and reports so far this morning. Among those leaks is the Green Bay Packers schedule for 2023.

The Packers will face the Las Vegas Raiders this season and former Packers WR Davante Adams, who was traded before 2022. This will be the first time Adams will face his former team since the trade. Unfortunately, he won’t be facing his former teammate and QB Aaron Rodgers, who is with the New York Jets.

The Packers and Raiders will face each other in Week 5 on primetime on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The two teams didn’t face each other last season in Adams’ first with Las Vegas. The 6-time Pro Bowler had 100 receptions for 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with the Raiders in 2022. Now, Las Vegas has QB Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr, Adams’ teammate in college at Fresno State.