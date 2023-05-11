What NFL games will be played in Germany in 2023?

Two NFL games will be held in Germany during the 2023 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts playing the New England Patriots. Both games will be held in November.

The first NFL regular season game in Germany was held last year when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 from Allianz Arena in Munich.

In 2023, the NFL will hold the Frankfurt games at one venue. Both contests will be played in Frankfurt Stadium.

Below is a look at all the info you need to know on the games held in Germany in the 2023 NFL season.

2023 NFL games played in Germany

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Location: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NFL Network