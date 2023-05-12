Biggest primetime snubs for the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL schedule was released on Thursday and we now know the full primetime slate for the season. Predictably, Super Bowl contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will get plenty of exposure in front of a national audience, as well as familiar brands like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

However, there are a handful of teams that may not be appearing in primetime as much as they deserve this season. We’ll pick out a few of those teams below.

Primetime games: Week 4 @ Giants (MNF), Week 12 vs. 49ers (Thanksgiving), Week 13 @ Cowboys (TNF)

Only three primetime games for Seattle this season and it may be undervalued considering its potential for the season.

Quarterback Geno Smith had a career resurgence last season and his rise as the top dog in Seattle made him one of the more endearing figures in the entire league. This year, his offense is loaded with the likes of Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and first-round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the arsenal. Throw in a solid defense and the Seahawks could be one of the more fun teams in the NFL. Get them some more primetime games.

Primetime games: Week 2 @ Patriots (SNF), Week 7 @ Eagles (SNF)

Miami only has two proper primetime games this season, along with playing the Chiefs in Germany and playing the Jets in the first-ever Black Friday game for the NFL.

There may be some caution on the part of the NFL schedule makers in regards to the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His concussion issues stunted what could’ve been a special season for the Fins. Still, if Tua is healthy, the Dolphins will boast one of the more explosive offenses in the league and that is worth more exposure in primetime.

Primetime games: Week 7 @ Saints (TNF), Week 13 vs. Bengals (MNF), Week 15 vs. Ravens (SNF)

Jacksonville has three primetime games to look forward to this season, along with being the first team to play back-to-back games in London. However, it feels like they should have at least one more primetime game on the schedule.

The Jags have one of the rising quarterbacks in the league in Trevor Lawrence and are coming off a season where they experienced a huge turnaround in the second half of the season. That doesn’t even mention them pulling off the third-biggest comeback in postseason history against the Chargers. C’mon, let’s take one of Denver’s four primetime games and give it to Jacksonville.