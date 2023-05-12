Which NFL teams have the toughest stretch of games this 2023 season?

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has been released, and some teams were given a gauntlet of multiple difficult games in a row. You’ll usually see this with franchises that did well the season before as they typically get handed a tougher schedule than the struggling teams to increase parity.

Below is a look at a few of the toughest stretches on the NFL slate looking toward the 2023 season.

The defending NFC champions will get a Week 9 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, which are expected to be their top challengers in the East, though they’re aided by a bye week afterward. When they return, Philadelphia will get a road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by consecutive home contest with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Then, it’s another matchup with Dallas. Schedule makers did the Eagles no favors over the second half of the season, and you won’t find many more stretches more difficult than that.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are likely to be among the favorites in the AFC for years with Josh Allen running the show, and they’ve got a tough stretch down the stretch of the regular season. They’ll hit the road for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by an easier matchup with the Denver Broncos. Then, their next few games include the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots are looking for their first playoff victory since winning the Super Bowl in 2018, and they’ll have to earn it with how tough their schedule is late in the regular season. New England will face the Chiefs, Bills and Jets in three of their final four games, and its opening month is fairly tough as well with the Eagles, Jets, Cowboys and New Orleans Saints in four of their first five.