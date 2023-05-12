Which NFL teams have the easiest stretch of games this 2023 season?

The NFL released the 2023 regular season schedule details on Thursday, May 11. We already knew which teams would be playing each other, but now we know the order of the games and when the bye weeks are. Plenty can still happen to determine a team’s outlook between now and Week 1 of the regular season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make some predictions based on the order of games. Which that in mind, here are some teams with an easy stretch of games this season based on opponent win totals.

Houston Texans (5.5), Indianapolis Colts (6.5), Chicago Bears (7.5), Weeks 8-10

The Panthers will have a new look this season. They traded away WR DJ Moore and, in turn, selected QB Bryce Young at No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Add him to the new offense of Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Hayden Hurst and Miles Sanders, and the Panthers could be contenders if Young adapts quickly to the NFL. Coming out of their Week 7 bye, they will face CJ Stroud and the Texans, Anthony Richardson and the Colts, and Justin Fields in the Bears. Based on projected win totals, this is an easy mid-season stretch.

Green Bay Packers (7.5), Atlanta Falcons (7.5), New Orleans Saints (7.5), Denver Broncos (7.5), Chicago Bears (7.5), BYE, Las Vegas Raiders (7.5) Weeks 8-14

All eyes in the NFC North are on the Detroit Lions to see what they can come up with after a productive season last year. While the Packers are expected to take a step back, it feels like the Vikings are being overlooked as contenders. They return a dominant offense with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Dalvin Cook and TJ Hockenson alongside Kirk Cousins. I know I am picking a complete third of their season but look at this slate for Minnesota. These are very winnable games, especially if the Packers, Saints, Broncos and Raiders don’t rebound with better quarterback play.

Seattle Seahawks (8.5), Arizona Cardinals (5.5), Baltimore Ravens (8.5), Washington Commanders (7.5), Los Angeles Rams (7.5), Weeks 14-18

The 49ers don’t have a cakewalk to end the season, but you could argue they have the best ending slate in the NFL. They have divisional games against the Seahawks, Cardinals and Rams, but the win total for the Rams, in particular, looks a little generous. If the 49ers truly have their quarterback of the future in either Brock Purdy or Trey Lance, there is a good chance that they can go at least 4-1 in their last five games of the season.