Full printable 2023 NFL schedule grid

Welcome to the 2023 NFL season! The schedule is here! The schedule is here! And now we wait four months. OTAs and minicamp are going to give us a little boost of NFL serotonin, and then training camp and preseason, but that’s still a long time to wait for real, live NFL football games.

Thankfully we have an NFL schedule grid just below here that you can pore over until you’ve assured yourself that your team will go 17-0. That might not be realistic, but as fans, realism isn’t really in our vocabulary when we have even a sliver of hope.

This season is going to be pretty great. What in the world will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets do? Kan Patrick Mahomes keep up his incredibly consistent and tremendous play and get to yet another Super Bowl in his short career? Will the 49ers be able to knock off the Eagles this time around? Will Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson make an impact their rookie year? So many questions and absolutely no answers for another four month!

Download Excel file HERE