Which NFL teams could have the worst weather games in 2023 due to schedule?

The full schedule for the 2023-24 NFL season has been released, and there are plenty of things to consider at this stage of the offseason. Particularly, how teams will handle the uncertain weather conditions each week.

Ahead of the new season, some of the venues in colder climates are bound to fluster some of the west coast and Southern teams as they work their way into November. There are also teams like the Green Bay Packers who pride themselves on battling it out at Lambeau Field, and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles winning seven home games and two playoff games in 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. That said, there are teams that tend to struggle in harsh climates.

Bearing all of this in mind, let’s take a look at three teams that could experience some adversity against the weather on the 2023-24 schedule.

The Dolphins have one indoor game next season. And unlucky for them, it just so happens to fall in Week 1. Far from ideal on the brink of a redemption year. However, they do have four home affairs in Miami against quality opponents to round out the regular-season slate (Week 14 Tennessee Titans, Week 15 New York Jets, Week 16 Dallas Cowboys, Week 18 Buffalo Bills).

With 15 games on grass, and a meager two games indoors, next on this list is the Ravens. From Week 9 to the end of the regular season, they will be in Baltimore for six pivotal matchups, where the weather could be a factor.

Buffalo Bills

It appears that the Bills can never catch a break. Not only do they have their own low- temperature conditions to deal with yearly, but the NFL slapped them with 16 games on the grass on the new schedule. It’s difficult to say whether they can work this in their favor since they should be acclimated to the cold, but that wasn’t the case in their AFC Divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last year at Orchard Park.