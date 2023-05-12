What teams play the most outdoor games in 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL schedule is out and we finally know the full slate for all 32 teams this fall. A major factor to consider when looking at each team’s schedule is the environments that they’ll be playing in, especially at certain times of the year. Some squads will be exposed to the elements of an outdoor stadium more often than not. Others will get to play a good chunk of the season in the climate-controlled environment of an indoor stadium.

Below, we’ll take a look at which teams will play the most games outside this year.

Who will play the most outdoor games in the 2023 season?

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins will almost exclusively play the 2023 season outside with 16 of their games set to take place in outdoor stadiums. The Bengals’ only venture indoors this year will come in Week 5 when heading to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, to face the Cardinals. For the Dolphins, their season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers will be their only game under a roof for an entire season.

Right behind these two are a cluster of northeast corridor franchises as the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles will all play 15 games outdoors this season.