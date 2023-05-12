What teams play the most indoor games in the 2023 season?

The 2023 NFL schedule is out and we finally know the full slate for all 32 teams this fall. A major factor to consider when looking at each team’s schedule is the environments that they’ll be playing in, especially at certain times of the year. Some squads will be exposed to the elements of an outdoor stadium more often than not. Others will get to play a good chunk of the season in the climate-controlled environment of an indoor stadium.

Below, we’ll take a look at which team will play the most games under a roof this year.

Who will play the most indoor games in the 2023 season?

To no surprise, the New Orleans Saints will have the most indoor games with 13 of their matchups happening under a roof. The Saints will naturally have eight home games in their home confines of the Caesars Superdome and will play road games at the indoor venues of the Texans, Colts, Vikings, Falcons, and Rams. The only time that Derek Carr and Co. will step outdoors will be for early season matchups at the Panthers, Packers, and Patriots before visiting Tampa for a New Year’s Eve showdown with the Buccaneers.

Following right behind the Saints are the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders, who will both play 12 games indoors this season.