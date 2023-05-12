When, where are Commanders’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Washington Commanders finished last in the NFC East at 8-8-1 last season. They have a new starting QB in either Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett this upcoming season after releasing Carson Wentz and losing Taylor Heinicke to the Falcons in free agency. Seven draft picks and 12 UDFAs will have the chance to try out for the roster in May before their offseason build begins in earnest.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The voluntary OTA workouts will have the mandatory minicamp in the middle of the schedule, during the second weekend of June. The rookies head to minicamp next week. All off-season team activities will take place at the Commanders’ training facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-13

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 13

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected