When, where are the Buffalo Bills’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

Despite earning the second seed in the playoffs with the second-best record in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills are starting to feel like an afterthought to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills in the Divisional Round last season.

The Bills will hope to break through this season, and that effort starts this month with the team’s offseason training program.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The minicamp in June is a mandatory team activity.

All offseason team activities will take place at the team’s facilities in Orchard Park, NY.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.