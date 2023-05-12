When, where are Saints OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The New Orleans Saints start their OTA offseason workouts this month as they begin to build around a new era with Derek Carr as the quarterback. While Carr was the biggest trade news for NOLA of the offseason, they also got running back Jamaal Williams from the Lions. The team went a disappointing 7-10 in 2022, finishing third in the NFC South. They will look to improve significantly on that after investing in Carr’s $150 million contract.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The workouts are voluntary for veteran players until mandatory minicamp in mid-June. All off-season team activities will take place at the Oschner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, and June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected