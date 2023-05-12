When, where are Denver Broncos’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

After a blockbuster trade to bring in quarterback Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos still managed to land a face plant last season, finishing the year 5-12 and leaving many to wonder if Wilson had anything left. To rectify the situation, Denver made another big move this spring, exchanging a first-round pick to land former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton will get his first chance to see his entire team on the field this month when the Broncos, and the rest of the NFL, gear up for offseason workouts and minicamps.

The rookies will start practicing a little earlier, at the rookie minicamp in mid-May. While not an intensive session on the field, they will get their first exposure to the playbook and schemes they’ll be executing in the weeks and months ahead.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The minicamp in June is a mandatory team activity.

All off-season team activities will take place at the UC Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.