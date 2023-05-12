When, where are Titans’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Tennessee Titans have plenty of offseason questions to be answered in the coming months as they attempt to improve on last year’s 7-10 record that ended with a seven-game losing streak. They grabbed OT Peter Skoronski and QB Will Levis in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft and will continue to build around Derrick Henry.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

Their OTA workouts are largely voluntary, aside from mandatory minicamp in early June. All off-season team activities will take place at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23 & May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected