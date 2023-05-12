When, where are Patriots’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The New England Patriots made some big moves in the offseason — signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki, and running back James Robinson, to name a few — and now head into the offseason grind. With a new offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien, the Pats will look to improve on last year’s 8-9 season this year.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. No live contact is permitted during that time, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The OTA offseason workouts are voluntary up until June 12, at which point the entire team will be expected to participate in mandatory minicamp. All off-season team activities will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 12-14

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected