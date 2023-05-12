When, where are Dallas Cowboys’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

Despite a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round last season, the Dallas Cowboys once again look like one of the NFC’s top contenders. Dallas had a busy offseason making a slew of moves aimed at keeping them among the conference’s best, they’ll first have to fight it out in the NFC East, what has to be, finally, the toughest division in the conference with the Eagles and an upstart Giants team.

Dallas wisely re-signed some of their own key free agents, including defensive stalwarts like Donovan Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch and Dante Fowler. They swung deals to land wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The rookies will start practicing a little earlier, at the rookie minicamp in mid-May. While not an intensive session on the field, they will get their first exposure to the playbook and schemes they’ll be executing in the weeks and months ahead.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The minicamp in June is a mandatory team activity.

All off-season team activities will take place at The Star, the team headquarters and practice facility, in Frisco, Texas.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.