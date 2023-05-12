When, where are Buccaneers’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to practice in the new post-Tom Brady era this month. With Baker Mayfield now at the helm, it’s hard to know what to make of this upcoming season. Many of the offensive skill players remain — Rachaad White, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and Chris Godwin — but without Brady under center, the offense could look notably different. The defense looks solid after the front office agreed to terms with CB Jamel Dean and beefed up their D-line in the draft.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The Bucs will have voluntary workouts in May and June after rookie minicamp, which will culminate in mandatory minicamp in mid-June. All offseason team activities will take place at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected