When, where are Vikings’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Minnesota Vikings have wrapped up the draft, grabbing another target for Kirk Cousins in WR Jordan Addison, and now look ahead to the start of offseason workouts. The Vikings ended last season 13-4 and winners of the NFC North, and they will look to continue to build on that success this year.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. No live contact is permitted during that time, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The OTA workouts are voluntary for the team up until mandatory minicamp in mid-June. All off-season team activities will take place at the TCO Performance Center.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 12-14

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected