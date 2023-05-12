When, where are Cleveland Browns’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

After a year filled with controversy and disappointment, the Cleveland Browns will start working to put the 2022 season behind them. The team’s offseason program gets into full swing this month with rookie minicamps, OTAs and a mandatory minicamp before the team breaks for summer.

Though it looked like the Browns would be limited in offseason moves they could make because of a tight cap and a lack of draft capital, the team still managed to bring in some new faces. Big moves including landing free agent DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the Vikings and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from the Texans. They also pulled off a trade for Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. These players will join their new team on the field this month.

The rookies will start practicing a little earlier, at the rookie minicamp in mid-May. While not an intensive session on the field, they will get their first exposure to the playbook and schemes they’ll be executing in the weeks and months ahead.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The minicamp in June is a mandatory team activity.

All off-season team activities will take place at team’s facility, CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, in Berea, Ohio.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, June 1-2

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.