When, where are Cincinnati Bengals’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

For two years in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals have squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, winning the first match and losing last season’s. It’s become one of the better rivalries we’ve seen in the NFL for some time. Now, after a handful of offseason moves aimed at getting an edge in the AFC, the Bengals will bring it all together on the field as offseason workouts kick into gear ahead of a short summer break before training camp.

On the field this time around will be newly acquired left tackle Orlando Brown, signed away from the Chiefs. Joining him will be tight end Irv Smith and others. They’ll be joined by this year’s rookie class, led by Clemson DE Myles Murphy, their first-round pick.

The rookies will start practicing a little earlier, at the rookie minicamp in mid-May. While not an intensive session on the field, they will get their first exposure to the playbook and schemes they’ll be executing in the weeks and months ahead.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. No live contact is permitted during that time, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The minicamp in June is a mandatory team activity.

All off-season team activities will take place at Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.