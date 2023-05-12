When, where are Seahawks’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far gotten the much better end of the deal since trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos last offseason. A shocking star in Geno Smith, a rookie of the year candidate in second-rounder Kenneth Wilson, and two picks in the first and second rounds of this year’s draft have set them up for success. We can expect to see big things out of Seattle’s offense if Smith can keep up last season’s production numbers.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. No live contact is permitted during that time, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The team’s OTA offseason workouts take place throughout May and June, with rookie minicamp kicking things off in May and mandatory all-team minicamp wrapping things up in June. All off-season team activities will occur at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected