When, where are Miami Dolphins’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Miami Dolphins were without the team’s first-round pick due to being found guilty of tampering last year. They only ended up with four draft picks but signed 14 undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Miami will now turn its attention to the upcoming offseason workouts. They will begin with their rookie minicamp on May 12.

The Dolphins were in the forefront of the news last season due to the concussion problems with quarterback Tua Tagoviloa. Despite briefly mulling retirement, he has gotten a clean bill of health and should be the team’s quarterback in 2023. Despite not having its starting quarterback healthy for parts of the season, Miami still turned in a 9-8 record and made the playoffs. They fell to the Buffalo Bills in the first round after having to turn to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. This is also where the team will host training camp.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.