When, where are Atlanta Falcons’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Atlanta Falcons will be getting back together in a matter of days as the team’s offseason programs kicks into high gear before a brief summer break. For the Falcons, this is the first step toward reversing course after the fifth losing season in a row. For fans and coaches alike, it’s the first chance to have all the new faces on the field with the rest of the team.

It will be particularly interesting for the Falcons since second-year signal caller Desmond Ridder has now earned the starting quarterback spot. He’s got a lot of talent around him, more than enough to give this team one of the most exciting offenses in the NFC. And we’ll start to get a sense of just how well it all comes together in the weeks ahead.

The OTAs portion of the offseason workout is voluntary, though you can expect most of the team to be there. The minicamp is mandatory, the last activity before training camp starts in late July.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Atlanta Falcons team headquarters and training center in Flowery Branch, GA.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.