When, where are 49ers’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers had some big changes come in the 2022 season — grabbing Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, losing their starting two quarterbacks ahead of the playoffs, and watching last year’s Mr. Irrelevant essentially earn a starting position with the spotlight on him. They may not be exactly where they expected to be, but things seem to be falling into place in the Bay.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

Their offseason workouts will take place in May and June, with mandatory minicamp wrapping things up from June 13-15. Ahead of that, the OTA offseason workouts are voluntary for Niners players. All off-season team activities will take place just next door to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-13

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected