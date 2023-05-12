When, where are Jacksonville Jaguars’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their best season in quite some time in Year 1 of the Doug Pederson era and they’re eager to improve upon their 2022 campaign this season.

Jacksonville has plenty of exciting young players like QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones and more. The young core on both sides of the ball helped lead the Jags to a miraculous turnaround, from a laughingstock in 2021 to a 9-8 record and a spot in the AFC Divisional Round.

Here’s what their offseason schedule looks like.

Teams are not able to fine players for missing OTAs, which are completely voluntary, but players are required to attend mandatory minicamps in June.

All off-season team activities will take place at their practice facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 12-14

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected