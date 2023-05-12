When, where are Houston Texans’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Houston Texans are entering a new era in the first year of head coach DeMeco Ryans’ tenure with the organization.

Ryans had a splashy NFL Draft, selecting CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. in the opening round. Both of those are two pieces they hope to become cornerstones of the organization on either side of the ball. It won’t be an easy turnaround, though. Houston is in a bad spot with the rest of the roster and is coming off a dismal 3-13 season in 2022.

Teams are not able to fine players for missing OTAs, which are completely voluntary, but players are required to attend mandatory minicamps in June.

All off-season team activities will take place in Houston, Texas.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-14

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected