When, where are Los Angeles Chargers’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The NFL offseason is upon us. Coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft, the focus turns to each team's offseason workout programs. While the NFL permits events to be held on certain dates, teams can still choose when they want to operate between those parameters. With the Los Angeles Chargers starting their offseason activities on April 17, their next scheduled event is rookie minicamp from May 12 to 14.

Before we get into the future of the Chargers, let’s look at last season. LA had high expectations for 2022 as they were projected to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs for the divisional lead, but that didn’t pan out. They started off poorly, and it was too little too late down the stretch of the season. The Chargers finished 10-7 but will be remembered for their playoff exit in the first round. They matched up with the Jacksonville Jaguars and got out to a 27-0 lead. Los Angeles lost 31-30. To make matters worse, running back Austin Ekeler proceeded to request a trade from the team.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Hoag Performance Center. The Chargers will hold training camp at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California, starting July 27.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, 25, 31. June 1-2, 6-7, 9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-14

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

Ekeler is heading into the final year of his contract with the team. Last year, when wanting a new deal, he sat out OTAs. There haven’t been any updates regarding his anticipated attendance this year while he has his trade request.