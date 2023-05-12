When, where are Steelers’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to build around quarterback Kenny Pickett this offseason after a 9-8 season that saw them just barely miss the playoffs. They beefed up their offensive line and several defensive positions in the NFL Draft as Mike Tomlin looks to continue his 16-season streak of finishing over .500.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The Steelers have a stretch of voluntary OTA workouts throughout May and June with a mandatory minicamp in mid-June. All off-season team activities will take place at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The Steelers have not made it past the Wild Card round in the playoffs since 2017 and have not won a playoff game since 2016. They will certainly set their sights on a postseason run this year.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 30-May 31, June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected