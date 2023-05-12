When, where are Detroit Lions’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

We were all too quick to write off the Detroit Lions last year. Despite dire predictions in the offseason, the Lions surprised the NFL with a 9-8 season. They didn’t make the playoffs, but it was the kind of effort that bodes well for the seasons to come.

The Lions gave their secondary a makeover this spring, signing free-agent defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. They also drafted Alabama safety Brian Branch in the second round. In addition, they brought in running back David Montgomery and traded away D’Andre Swift.

Detroit looks ready to compete in a wide-open NFC North. Their 2023 campaign gets underway this month when the team returns to the practice field for offseason workouts.

The rookies will start practicing a little earlier, at the rookie minicamp in mid-May. While not an intensive session on the field, they will get their first exposure to the playbook and schemes they’ll be executing in the weeks and months ahead.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. No live contact is permitted during that time, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The minicamp in June is a mandatory team activity.

All offseason team activities will take place in Allen Park, Michigan.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.