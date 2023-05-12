When, where are Cardinals’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The offseason doesn’t slow down even with free agency and the NFL Draft behind us, as various teams’ offseason programs kick off in the near term. For the Arizona Cardinals, they’ll look to leverage the opportunity to build a promising foundation for the future.

The Cardinals underwhelmed mightily with a 4-13 finish at the end of the 2022 season, and the team is arguably entering a rebuilding year for a number of reasons. Most notably, quarterback Kyler Murray will likely be sidelined for the entirety of the season as he rehabs from an ACL injury suffered last season. New head coach Jonathan Gannon will likely use the season to develop some of the younger talents on the roster.

Meanwhile, the status of safety Budda Baker remains unclear after he requested a trade back in February. On the offensive side of the ball, the latest indications are that wideout Deandre Hopkins will play for the team in 2023.

Teams are not able to fine players for missing OTAs, which are completely voluntary, but players are required to attend mandatory minicamps in June.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Tempe Practice Bubble from Tempe, AZ.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22, May 24-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Players not participating due to contract disputes

Safety Budda Baker has requested a trade and will more than likely sit out offseason programs.