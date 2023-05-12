When, where are Raiders’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

With the free agency frenzy and NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Las Vegas Raiders enter their offseason program with a depth chart filled with new, albeit familiar faces for head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

After an underwhelming 6-11 record following the 2022 season, the Raiders effectively rebooted their roster by bringing in players familiar with Josh McDaniels’ scheme. Las Vegas released long-time quarterback Derek Carr and replaced him by signing free-agent Jimmy Garoppolo. The team also traded away tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, replacing his production with former New England Patriots wideouts in Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett.

The Raiders also added tight ends Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard, while going defense early on with their top pick in the draft by selecting Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

Teams are not able to fine players for missing OTAs, which are completely voluntary, but players are required to attend mandatory minicamps in June.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, NV.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 6-8

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

Running back Josh Jacobs