When, where are the Carolina Panthers’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

After an exciting offseason that saw the Carolina Panthers go through a major roster makeover, in the weeks ahead we’ll get our first look at the team helmed by quarterback Bryce Young. With the new franchise quarterback in tow, the team will hit the practice field for its offseason program this month.

Per the terms of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, OTAs. During that time, no live contact is permitted, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The minicamp in June is a mandatory team activity.

All off-season team activities will take place at the team’s facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 12-14

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.