Will Aaron Rodgers play the Packers in 2023? When will he face them on the NFL schedule?

The New York Jets made a big splash this offseason, acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. The two teams swapped first-round picks in the recently completed NFL Draft. The Jets also sent along a second and sixth in the recent draft, along with a conditional second in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Packers sent along a fifth from this last draft.

The trade seemed inevitable, but it dragged out for two months following the end of the season. It was clear that Rodgers and the Packers were going to split up, but it took time for Green Bay and New York to get on the same page with a deal.

When will the Packers and Jets next play each other?

While it’s been obvious a trade would happen, it’s hard to sort through the feelings between the two sides. Rodgers will get questions about the trade heading into minicamp and then training camp, but he will not have to deal with game week questions yet. The Jets and Packers will not face each other in 2023.

The next time these two teams are guaranteed to meet is 2026. They met this past season as part of the AFC East facing the NFC North. The NFL schedule formula does not return to that until 2026. That game would take place in the Meadowlands, although it seems unlikely Rodgers is still playing by that season.

It is possible, however, the two teams could meet in 2024. That season, the Jets will face the NFC North team that finishes in the same position in the divisional standings. If the Jets and Packers both win the division (or both finish second or third or fourth), they would meet in 2024. Notably, that game would be at Lambeau Field.