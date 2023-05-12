Will Derek Carr play the Raiders in 2023? When will he face them on the NFL schedule?

The New Orleans Saints signed quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year contract worth up to $150 million in hopes of solving a problem that dates back two years. QB Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season and the past two years have been fairly mediocre for the franchise.

New Orleans hoped for Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill to step up, and then added Andy Dalton last year. They improved to 9-8, but a second straight season missing the playoffs forced them to make a splash. Enter the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

When will the Saints and Raiders next play each other?

Derek Carr will have plenty of pressure heading into New Orleans, but he will not have a game week against his former team to add to the pressure. The Saints and Raiders will not face each other this season.

The next time the two teams will meet is in 2024. The Saints will host the Raiders as part of the quadrennial inter-conference meeting between NFC South and AFC West teams. The game will take place in New Orleans.

Theoretically, he could be cut or traded following the 2023 season, but with the guarantees he got, that seems unlikely. The Saints would save $35.7 million if they cut Carr with a post-June 1 designation. They could trade him ahead of June 1 and save $22.8 million, but if they’re in a position where they want to get rid of him, a trade seems unlikely. Outside of injury, we can count on Carr getting a crack at the Raiders in 2024.