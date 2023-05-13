Start time, how to watch Renegades vs. Defenders in XFL Championship

The 2023 XFL season is about to come to a close, with the Arlington Renegades ready to duke it out with the D.C. Defenders for the rights to the 2023 XFL Championship.

After finishing off a league-best 9-1 run through the regular season, the Defenders made it to the championship with a 37-21 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons in the semifinals. The Defenders boast a nearly unstoppable running game led by quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu and D’Eriq King and running back Abram Smith.

After sneaking into the postseason with a 4-6 record in the regular season, the Arlington Renegades made it into the championship with an upset 26-11 win over the Houston Roughnecks in the semifinals. The Renegades have looked like a different team since Luis Perez took over quarterbacking duties for the team, with their semifinal win being the perfect example of that, as he threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Renegades vs. Defenders: TV Info

Game date: Saturday, May 13

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Location: Alamodome

Moneyline: Renegades +225, Defenders -165

The Defenders open as clear favorites, which makes sense given their incredible run through the regular season. Still, the Renegades still have some value as an underdog, especially with Perez under center.