Betting Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders Roughnecks against the spread in 2023 XFL Championship

The 2023 XFL Championship Game is set for Saturday as the DC Defenders will battle the Arlington Renegades for the league title. This championship showdown will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

Below, we’ll take a look at the spread for this game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Point spread: Defenders -6.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Defenders -275, Renegades +230

XFL Championship prediction: Renegades vs. Defenders

Saturday’s championship game will pit the best team in the league in the Defenders against a Renegades squad that managed to sneak into this title showdown. DC brings with it the league’s top-scoring offense, one that lit up the scoreboard and helped the team finish with a league-best 9-1 record during the regular season. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu earned XFL Offensive Player of the Year honors and running back Abram Smith played his part as the top rusher in the league

Arlington being here is a bit of a surprise considering its 4-6 record throughout the regular season. Due to a weak South Division, they were able to make the playoffs and upset the Houston Roughnecks 26-11 to reach today’s championship showdown. Quarterback Luis Perez played threw three touchdowns during that upset victory and he will need to establish a rapport with wide receiver JaVonta Payton again to have a shot.

Even though DC’s defense has been shaky this season, I can easily see them holding an inconsistent Arlington defense at bay. With Ta’amu and company rolling once again, I’d take the Defenders to cover as they clinch the league title.

Final pick: Defenders -6.5