Which NFL teams saw boosts in betting action following the schedule release?

The NFL released the regular season schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11. While every team already knew what teams they were going to be facing, they now know when the games will happen and when the all-important bye week will fall. While it doesn’t seem like the order of games would affect much, it didn’t stop bettors from jumping on certain lines. With that in mind, let’s look at what teams saw the majority of betting action since the schedule dropped, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles (+600)

Chiefs (+600)

Bengals (+1100)

Bills (+900)

Jets (+1400)

With the release of the schedule, the Eagles saw the most bets supporting their hope for a Super Bowl title. That shouldn’t be surprising, as both they and the Chiefs had the best odds of winning Super Bowl 58. Cincinnati saw a big boost after the schedule release despite having the third-toughest strength of schedule. Buffalo has the toughest strength of schedule and still saw the fourth-most bets place after the schedule was released.

Championship

NFC

Eagles (+350)

49ers (+380)

Lions (+750)

Bears (+2500)

Cowboys (+600)

No surprise here with the Eagles and Niners up top. Detroit saw a large boost, but the surprise here is Chicago. The Bears benefit from the ninth-best strength of schedule, but it is still interesting to see how popular of a bet they were to win the entire NFC. Despite how good of a season everyone expects the Eagles to have, the Cowboys still saw the fifth-most bets placed on them to win the NFC.

AFC

Chiefs (+330)

Bengals (+500)

Bills (+500)

Jets (+900)

Ravens (+1500)

Hey, what do you know? The Chiefs are expected to be a top team in the AFC. Cincinnati saw a lot of movement following the schedule release for both the AFC and Super Bowl odds. The Aaron Rodgers hype is real for New York as the Jets find themselves with the fourth-most odds placed since Thursday night to take the AFC.

Win totals

Steelers over 8.5

Bears over 7.5

Lions over 9.5

Ravens over 9.5

Packers over 7.5

These bets are interesting because we already knew who each team was playing heading into last night. Yet, for some reason, the order of the games made it so that the Steelers' win total was hit more than any other team. Bettors think the Steelers will win at least nine games, despite six being against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Chicago and Detroit each received substantial bets placed on their win totals. They both rank in the top half for the easiest strength of schedule. The surprise from this set was the Packers over being hit hard. The schedule release apparently was enough to convince bettors that Jordan Love and company will be able to notch eight wins during the regular season.