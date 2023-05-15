2023 NFL Preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL Schedule has been released along with the matchups for preseason games. We are still waiting on all the times and broadcasts for the preseason matchups, but we at least have the basics.

There have been a few preseason games announced, starting with the Hall of Fame Game that will give us plenty of Aaron Rodgers hype as the Browns and Jets face off in the first game of the season. We may not see Rodgers actually play, but we’ll hear plenty about him.

ESPN also has a Week 2 preseason matchup on Monday night with the Ravens at the Commanders, then in the final week of preseason, Week 3, we’ll get the Colts at the Eagles on Amazon Prime, the Lions at Panthers on CBS and the Texans and Saints on Fox.

Hall of Fame Game, Aug. 3rd

NY Jets vs. Cleveland (Canton, OH) 8pm, NBC

Week 1 (August 10-14)

Denver at Arizona

Philadelphia at Baltimore

Indianapolis at Buffalo

N.Y. Jets at Carolina

Tennessee at Chicago

Green Bay at Cincinnati

Washington at Cleveland

Jacksonville at Dallas

N.Y. Giants at Detroit

San Francisco at Las Vegas

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams

Atlanta at Miami

Houston at New England

Kansas City at New Orleans

Minnesota at Seattle

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

Week 2 (August 17-21)

Kansas City at Arizona

Cincinnati at Atlanta

Jacksonville at Detroit

New England at Green Bay

Miami at Houston

Chicago at Indianapolis

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams

Tennessee at Minnesota

Carolina at N.Y. Giants

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets

Cleveland at Philadelphia

Buffalo at Pittsburgh

Denver at San Francisco

Dallas at Seattle

Baltimore at Washington (8/21, 8 pm, ESPN)

Week 3 (August 24-28)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (8/24, 8 pm, Prime Video)

Pittsburgh at Atlanta

Detroit at Carolina (8/25, 8 pm, CBS)

Buffalo at Chicago

Las Vegas at Dallas

L.A. Rams at Denver

Seattle at Green Bay

Miami at Jacksonville

Cleveland at Kansas City

Arizona at Minnesota

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants

Houston at New Orleans (8/27, 8 pm, FOX)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

New England at Tennessee

Cincinnati at Washington