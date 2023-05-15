2023 NFL Preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL Schedule has been released along with the matchups for preseason games. We are still waiting on all the times and broadcasts for the preseason matchups, but we at least have the basics.
There have been a few preseason games announced, starting with the Hall of Fame Game that will give us plenty of Aaron Rodgers hype as the Browns and Jets face off in the first game of the season. We may not see Rodgers actually play, but we’ll hear plenty about him.
ESPN also has a Week 2 preseason matchup on Monday night with the Ravens at the Commanders, then in the final week of preseason, Week 3, we’ll get the Colts at the Eagles on Amazon Prime, the Lions at Panthers on CBS and the Texans and Saints on Fox.
Hall of Fame Game, Aug. 3rd
NY Jets vs. Cleveland (Canton, OH) 8pm, NBC
Week 1 (August 10-14)
Denver at Arizona
Philadelphia at Baltimore
Indianapolis at Buffalo
N.Y. Jets at Carolina
Tennessee at Chicago
Green Bay at Cincinnati
Washington at Cleveland
Jacksonville at Dallas
N.Y. Giants at Detroit
San Francisco at Las Vegas
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams
Atlanta at Miami
Houston at New England
Kansas City at New Orleans
Minnesota at Seattle
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
Week 2 (August 17-21)
Kansas City at Arizona
Cincinnati at Atlanta
Jacksonville at Detroit
New England at Green Bay
Miami at Houston
Chicago at Indianapolis
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams
Tennessee at Minnesota
Carolina at N.Y. Giants
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets
Cleveland at Philadelphia
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
Denver at San Francisco
Dallas at Seattle
Baltimore at Washington (8/21, 8 pm, ESPN)
Week 3 (August 24-28)
Indianapolis at Philadelphia (8/24, 8 pm, Prime Video)
Pittsburgh at Atlanta
Detroit at Carolina (8/25, 8 pm, CBS)
Buffalo at Chicago
Las Vegas at Dallas
L.A. Rams at Denver
Seattle at Green Bay
Miami at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Kansas City
Arizona at Minnesota
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants
Houston at New Orleans (8/27, 8 pm, FOX)
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
New England at Tennessee
Cincinnati at Washington