Steelers sign QB Mitchell Trubisky to two-year extension

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan announced on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that the team will be signing backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a contract extension. It will be a two-year extension that helps to lower Trubisky’s cap hit for the 2023 season. The backup quarterback had signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season and will now be under contract through 2025.

BREAKING: "We're finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky and that will be done here shortly" ~ Omar Khan#PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/UVxo2bmYgu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2023

Trubisky was the starter to begin last year, giving the rookie Kenny Pickett time to sit and learn. Even though Head Coach Mike Tomlin had said that Trubisky was the starter for the entire season, it didn’t pan out that way for the veteran. He ended up playing in only seven games, throwing for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Trubisky isn’t known for being a dual-threat quarterback, but he did add two more scores on the ground. Even though he was beaten out for the starting job by Pickett, Trubisky is a better backup option than many teams have.

Pickett is the clear starter for the 2023 season. He played in 13 games as a rookie and threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pickett added 55 carries for 237 yards and three more touchdowns.