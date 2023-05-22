When, where are Los Angeles Rams’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The NFL offseason is underway. Coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft, the next big event for teams is rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs). The Los Angeles Rams chose to be the only NFL team not to schedule a rookie minicamp this season. Instead of stating team activities May 8-9 or 12-15, LA’s first offseason event will be OTA workouts starting on May 22.

The Rams are largely rebuilding as they try to prepare for a new era at quarterback. The veteran Matthew Stafford is set to be under center for the 2023 season, but there are question marks around how long he and defensive tackle Aaron Darnold will be playing.

All offseason team activities will take place at Cal Lutheran, which is a lower-level collegiate facility. There is hope the team will be building its own training facility in the coming years. The Los Angeles Rams conduct training camp at UC Irvine.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: None; they are the only team in the NFL not to hold rookie minicamp. This comes as a surprise with 14 draft picks and 26 more UDFA rookies on the current roster.

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

None expected.